CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: Lucy Baldwin, a teacher at King Elementary School, sits in an empty classroom teaching her students remotely during the first day of classes on September 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Students at King Elementary and the rest of Chicago public schools started classes today with students being taught remotely because of COVID-19 concerns. Teachers are given the option to teach from home or from their classrooms.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)