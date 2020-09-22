What are the best ways to show emotion while wearing a face covering?

Dr. David Matsumoto, renowned expert in the field of microexpressions, gesture, nonverbal behavior, culture and emotion joins Anna to talk about Smizing and how we can best express ourselves while wearing a mask that mostly covers our face. Dr. Matsumoto is the director of Humintell, a cutting-edge research and training company that specializes in leveraging the science of reading people, body language, and nonverbal behavior to facilitate interviewing, deception detection, negotiation, threat assessment, social influence, and cross-cultural competence.
