What are the best ways to show emotion while wearing a face covering?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A sign displayed outside a retail store reads ‘MASK A MUST, SMILING BEHIND IT HIGHLY WELCOMED’ as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 8, 2020 in New York City. The fourth phase allows outdoor arts and entertainment, sporting events without fans and media production. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Dr. David Matsumoto, renowned expert in the field of microexpressions, gesture, nonverbal behavior, culture and emotion joins Anna to talk about Smizing and how we can best express ourselves while wearing a mask that mostly covers our face. Dr. Matsumoto is the director of Humintell, a cutting-edge research and training company that specializes in leveraging the science of reading people, body language, and nonverbal behavior to facilitate interviewing, deception detection, negotiation, threat assessment, social influence, and cross-cultural competence.