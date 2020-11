NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: A once busy shopping district in Manhattan stands nearly empty of pedestrians on August 12, 2020 in New York City. Following a massive drop in tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a work culture that increasingly keeps people at home, New York City is seeing a large exodus of chain stores and other retail businesses. Many of these businesses were struggling before the Covid outbreak due to the growing trend of online shopping and the situation has only worsened since. According to the commercial real estate services firm CBRE, average asking rents along 16 major retail areas in Manhattan have declined for the eleventh consecutive quarter. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)