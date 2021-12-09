What alternatives exist to the traditional 4-year college degree?

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

Career Vision

Dr. Nancy Ryan, a career consultant at Career Vision, joins Anna to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted students, the benefits of a community college, how kids and families can learn more about careers and training requirements, and what we should know about apprenticeship programs, trade schools or technical training programs that might be a good educational option for someone unsure about a 4-year college.

