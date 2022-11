WGN-TV’s Larry Potash talks to WGN Radio’s Anna Davlantes about the three-part true crime series presented by WGN Films which features two unsolved murders that changed Chicago forever. One of the murders involves the story about two sisters who were on their way home from the movies who go missing, later found dead. Could a recent discovery crack the case?

