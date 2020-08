TOPSHOT – Protesters clash with Kenosha County Sherriff’s officers in front of the County Court House during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24, 2020. – Police faced off with hundreds of peaceful protesters ahead of a curfew in this city in Wisconsin Monday, as rage grew once more in the US at the shooting of a black man by a white officer. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)