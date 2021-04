Darren Cole, who says he has been detained by police more than 60 times over 15 years because he has the same name and birth date as a man wanted on an apparent traffic violation, joins Anna to talk about how his life has been impacted by this. Joining Anna and Darren is Luke Fernbach from the Community Justice and Civil Rights Clinic at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, who discusses the federal lawsuit that seeks to stop these interactions with Chicago police.