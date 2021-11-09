Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: We could see our first snowfall later this week

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:
TomSkilling

Tom Skilling

The great WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Anna to talk about the cool weather coming to the area, the chance that we might see our first snow this week, why we are going to see a more active weather pattern over the next week, his less-than-stellar prediction for the Bears v. Steelers game, how he was impacted by the Comcast outage this morning, and the news coming out of the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

