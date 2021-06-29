Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: We are going to finally dry out ahead of the holiday weekend

Anna Davlantes
CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 12: Lightning strikes the Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) in downtown on June 12, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. A massive storm system with heavy rain, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes is expected to move into Illinois and much of the central part of the Midwest today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

While the great WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling takes a well-deserved vacation, Anna chats with the delightful WGN Weather Producer Bill Snyder who talks about the multiple rounds of severe weather that has rolled through the area over the last couple of weeks, the amount of rainfall we have seen (after seeing a drought earlier this summer), what we should know about the flood watch, the hot weather that is blanketing the pacific northwest and what we can expect for the holiday weekend. Are we going to dry out?

Anna Davlantes
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
