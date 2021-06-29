Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: We are going to finally dry out ahead of the holiday weekend

While the great WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling takes a well-deserved vacation, Anna chats with the delightful WGN Weather Producer Bill Snyder who talks about the multiple rounds of severe weather that has rolled through the area over the last couple of weeks, the amount of rainfall we have seen (after seeing a drought earlier this summer), what we should know about the flood watch, the hot weather that is blanketing the pacific northwest and what we can expect for the holiday weekend. Are we going to dry out?
Popular
Click for more.)