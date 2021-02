The great WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Anna to talk about the relative heatwave Chicago is experiencing right now (it’s 40 degrees!), the amount of melting that we are seeing that is resulting in a lot of standing water, the amount of ice that is breaking away on Lake Michigan and what we should expect with the weather as the calendar turns to March next week. Tom also talks about his quest to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Please get this man vaccinated!

