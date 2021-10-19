Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Is a volatile winter on the way?

The great WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Anna to talk about the above normal temperatures we’ve been seeing this October, the gorgeous pictures of fall colors that people send to Tom’s Facebook page, his recent trip to Hawaii to see a volcano, when we are likely to see our first freeze, the cooling of the lake being delayed to our above average warmth, and if he would be willing to take a trip to space.
