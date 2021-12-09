Treasurer Maria Pappas on the impact of downtown crime: ‘You can’t have a vibrant marketplace when the person who supports the marketplace is fearful’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Pedestrians walk past a vacant storefront along the Magnificent Mile shopping district on October 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Retailers are moving out of the luxury shopping district which has been hit hard by a drop in traffic from the pandemic and a rash of robberies and retail thefts. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins Anna to talk about why now is a good time to prepare for property tax bills coming in the new year. The treasure has posted the First Installment Tax Year 2021
bills on cookcountytreasurer.com. Treasurer Pappas also talks about the Magnificent Mile and the idea that it should be made into a dining, interactive, and entertainment district.

