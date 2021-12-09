Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins Anna to talk about why now is a good time to prepare for property tax bills coming in the new year. The treasure has posted the First Installment Tax Year 2021
bills on cookcountytreasurer.com. Treasurer Pappas also talks about the Magnificent Mile and the idea that it should be made into a dining, interactive, and entertainment district.
Treasurer Maria Pappas on the impact of downtown crime: ‘You can’t have a vibrant marketplace when the person who supports the marketplace is fearful’
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins Anna to talk about why now is a good time to prepare for property tax bills coming in the new year. The treasure has posted the First Installment Tax Year 2021