Treasurer Maria Pappas on the impact of downtown crime: ‘You can’t have a vibrant marketplace when the person who supports the marketplace is fearful’

SEATTLE (AP) — A controversial socialist City Councilmember in Seattle appears to have survived a recall vote by a narrow margin after facing criticism for pushing cuts to the police budget and higher taxes on hometown tech giant Amazon.

The latest ballot count Thursday showed 50.3% opposing the recall of Kshama Sawant, a 48-year-old economics professor and the longest-tenured councilmember in the liberal city. The exact margin was 232 votes out of more than 40,000 cast.