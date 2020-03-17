These local IL organizations are helping people get food during the COVID-19 pandemic

Kari Vincent, left, shops at Food Fantasies, an organic and natural product grocery store in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, April 29, 2008. Money from the government’s economic stimulus plan have begun dropping into bank accounts, but with rising gas and groceries bills, early indications suggest that shoppers will focus on catching up on basics like meat or eggs, instead of buying a new TV or clothes. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

In light of the current COVID-19/coronavirus situation, Dan Gibbons, CEO of DanGibbonsFoundation.org, joins the Anna Davlantes show to talk about the different ways people can help support local food banks during this unprecedented time.

Below is a list of local food donation agencies across Illinois. ALL AGENCIES ACCEPT ONLINE DONATIONS.

Please call agencies and check websites for distribution times and protocol, as things are changing constantly.

Please call agencies for food donation drop-off times and volunteer opportunities.

Metropolitan Chicago

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Chicagosfoodbank.org

773-247-3663 *Call to find a pantry near you*

Northern Illinois -13 counties

Northern Illinois Food Bank

Solvehunger.org

630-443-6910 *Call to find a pantry near you*

DuPage County

Peoples Resource Center – Wheaton/Westmont *Pre-packed boxes*

Peoplesrc.org

630-682-5402

West Suburban Community Pantry – Woodridge *Pre-packed boxes*

Wscpantry.org

630-512-9921

Loaves and Fishes Community Services – Naperville *Pre-packed boxes*

Loaves-fishes.org

630-355-3663

Will County – Metropolitan Joliet area *Pre-packed community lunches*

Catholic Charities – Joliet Diocese

Catholiccharitiesjoliet.org

815-723-3405

*They do have a shelter and will accept prepared food*

Community Needs:

Fresh Produce – especially items that keep well, like apples, carrots, onions, sweet potatoes, potatoes, cabbage, oranges

– especially items that keep well, like apples, carrots, onions, sweet potatoes, potatoes, cabbage, oranges Dairy – milk, eggs, cheese

– milk, eggs, cheese Canned goods – fruits, veggies and soups, especially low-salt or no sugar added

– fruits, veggies and soups, especially low-salt or no sugar added High Protein – peanut butter, tuna, beans, and canned chicken, chili, or stew

– peanut butter, tuna, beans, and canned chicken, chili, or stew Whole Grains – whole wheat pasta, brown rice, cereal

– whole wheat pasta, brown rice, cereal Baby food, Enfamil – dry cereal and jars, veggie, fruit, meat

– dry cereal and jars, veggie, fruit, meat Household Items – diapers, bar soap, toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, laundry detergent, household cleaners

– diapers, bar soap, toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, laundry detergent, household cleaners Diapers – especially sizes 4, 5 & 6

Please remind people to do well-being checks with neighbors, especially seniors. Also, when in doubt – go to a local church, any denomination, and ask for guidance.