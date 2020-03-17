These local IL organizations are helping people get food during the COVID-19 pandemic

In light of the current COVID-19/coronavirus situation, Dan Gibbons, CEO of DanGibbonsFoundation.org, joins the Anna Davlantes show to talk about the different ways people can help support local food banks during this unprecedented time.
Below is a list of local food donation agencies across Illinois. ALL AGENCIES ACCEPT ONLINE DONATIONS.
- Please call agencies and check websites for distribution times and protocol, as things are changing constantly.
- Please call agencies for food donation drop-off times and volunteer opportunities.
Metropolitan Chicago
- Greater Chicago Food Depository
773-247-3663 *Call to find a pantry near you*
Northern Illinois -13 counties
- Northern Illinois Food Bank
630-443-6910 *Call to find a pantry near you*
DuPage County
- Peoples Resource Center – Wheaton/Westmont *Pre-packed boxes*
630-682-5402
- West Suburban Community Pantry – Woodridge *Pre-packed boxes*
630-512-9921
- Loaves and Fishes Community Services – Naperville *Pre-packed boxes*
630-355-3663
Will County – Metropolitan Joliet area *Pre-packed community lunches*
- Catholic Charities – Joliet Diocese
815-723-3405
*They do have a shelter and will accept prepared food*
Community Needs:
- Fresh Produce – especially items that keep well, like apples, carrots, onions, sweet potatoes, potatoes, cabbage, oranges
- Dairy – milk, eggs, cheese
- Canned goods – fruits, veggies and soups, especially low-salt or no sugar added
- High Protein – peanut butter, tuna, beans, and canned chicken, chili, or stew
- Whole Grains – whole wheat pasta, brown rice, cereal
- Baby food, Enfamil – dry cereal and jars, veggie, fruit, meat
- Household Items – diapers, bar soap, toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, laundry detergent, household cleaners
- Diapers – especially sizes 4, 5 & 6
Please remind people to do well-being checks with neighbors, especially seniors. Also, when in doubt – go to a local church, any denomination, and ask for guidance.