Arlington High School football player Quintin Yon-Wagner (2L), holds a sign that reads “let us play” during a rally at the state capitol organized by Student Athletes of Washington (SAW), a group that formed to protest the postponement of fall sports due to COVID-19, in Olympia, Washington on September 3, 2020. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)