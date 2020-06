CHICAGO – JUNE 22: A jogger runs along Lake Michigan June 22, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicagoans and visitors alike took in the lakefront and its weather during the first full day of summer. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Anna talks about about how the city is set to reopen the Lakefront Trail in a limited fashion next week, but other lakefront amenities including outdoor fitness equipment athletic fields and beaches will remain closed. Anna also checks in with Hagen Dost, owner and brewer at Dovetail Brewery, to get his reaction to the city announcing that bars and breweries will be able to open for outdoor service at tables that are 6 feet apart, with six people or fewer.