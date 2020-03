Neal Browning, center, works a puzzle with his fiance Nichole Hoffman, and their children, Addison Browning, 11, left, Nicole Browning, 8, right, and Harper Hoffman, 9, second from right, Monday, March 16, 2020, at their home in Bothell, Wash., north of Seattle. Earlier in the day, Browning was the second person to receive a shot of a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the start of the first-stage safety study clinical trial of the vaccine at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)