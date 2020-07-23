The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our mental health

VALHALLA, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Hospital workers, including ER/RN Adele Rushneck-Feeney (R), watch outside the Westchester Medical Center as first responders pass by in a caravan of sirens and lights as on April 14, 2020 in Valhalla, New York. The first responders arrived in EMS ambulances, Fire Department trucks and police vehicles to give thanks to healthcare workers for their efforts in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Westchester County, NY. Medical staff emerged from the hospital to return the love at the emotional event, held at dusk. Located adjacent to New York City, Westchester County is considered part of the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)