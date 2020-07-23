Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our mental health

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

VALHALLA, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Hospital workers, including ER/RN Adele Rushneck-Feeney (R), watch outside the Westchester Medical Center as first responders pass by in a caravan of sirens and lights as on April 14, 2020 in Valhalla, New York. The first responders arrived in EMS ambulances, Fire Department trucks and police vehicles to give thanks to healthcare workers for their efforts in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Westchester County, NY. Medical staff emerged from the hospital to return the love at the emotional event, held at dusk. Located adjacent to New York City, Westchester County is considered part of the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Dr. Steve Salzman, Medical Director for Green Care Medical, joins Anna to discuss the possibility of being reinfected with the coronavirus, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on mental health, ways to fight ‘mask breath’ and alcohol consumption rising as people deal with COVID-19.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular