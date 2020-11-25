The impact of COVID-19 on food insecurity and how you can help

Dan Gibbons joins Anna to tell us how we can help local organizations fight food insecurity throughout the state.

Dan Gibbons Foundation beneficiaries

The most immediate need for all food pantries and shelters is funding.

You can make an impact by going to any of these websites and donate online.

Peoples Resource Center – Wheaton/Westmont

peoplesrc.org

West Suburban Community Pantry – Lisle/Woodridge

wscpantry.org

Loaves and Fishes Community Services – Naperville, Will, Kendall, Kane Counties

loaves-fishes.org

United Community Concerns Association – Elmhurst

ucca-elmhurst.org

DuPage PADS [Public Action to Deliver Shelter]

dupagepads.org

Elmhurst Walk-In Assistance Network

ewanet.org

Elmhurst- Yorkfield Food Pantry – Elmhurst, Hillside, Berkeley

eyfp.org

Greater Chicago Food Depository www.chicagosfoodbank.org

For help:

Veterans Crisis Hotline www.veteranscrisisline.net

1-800-273-8255 press 1