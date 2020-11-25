The impact of COVID-19 on food insecurity and how you can help

Dan Gibbons joins Anna to tell us how we can help local organizations fight food insecurity throughout the state.
Dan Gibbons Foundation beneficiaries
The most immediate need for all food pantries and shelters is funding.
You can make an impact by going to any of these websites and donate online.
Peoples Resource Center – Wheaton/Westmont
West Suburban Community Pantry – Lisle/Woodridge
Loaves and Fishes Community Services – Naperville, Will, Kendall, Kane Counties
United Community Concerns Association – Elmhurst
DuPage PADS [Public Action to Deliver Shelter]
Elmhurst Walk-In Assistance Network
Elmhurst- Yorkfield Food Pantry – Elmhurst, Hillside, Berkeley
Greater Chicago Food Depository www.chicagosfoodbank.org
For help:
Veterans Crisis Hotline www.veteranscrisisline.net
1-800-273-8255 press 1