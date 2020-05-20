The Chicago Area Runners Association has a plan to safely open the lakefront trail

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: A barricade blocks a pedestrian walkway that leads to Lake Michigan on March 27, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Upset by residents continuing to gather at the lakefront and nearby parks despite the governor’s stay-at-home order, yesterday Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an executive order closing the lakefront and other public spaces to visitors until further notice. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Greg Hipp, Executive Director of the Chicago Area Runners Association, joins Anna to talk about their proposal to safely open up the Lakefront Trail.
Submit
Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm