Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins Anna to talk about interest rates ticking up and what that means for the economy, what we know about the next stimulus package, the fight over the $15 minimum wage and the ongoing saga over IDES fraud. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.