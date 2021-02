Team Hochberg Vice President of Lending and Host of “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Anna Davlantes to talk about how home sales are up right now and David explains why now is a great time to buy a house. You can listen to David Hochberg and a panel of other experts from 10am-1pm every Saturday on 720 WGN to get any of your home improvement, real estate and automobile questions answered.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction