State Rep. LaShawn Ford: ‘Had Rittenhouse not been there, none of this would have ever happened’

Anna Davlantes
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Judge Bruce Schroeder, right, listens as the verdicts are ready by Judicial Assistant Tami Mielcarek in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

State Representative LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) joins Anna to talk about why he believes it’s time to revisit the issue of capital punishment for those who murder minors. Rep. Ford also offers his reaction to Kyle Rittenhouse being acquitted of all charges in the 2020 shootings in Kenosha. Rep. Ford agrees that Rittenhouse probably should have been found not guilty, but questions what he was doing in Kenosha in the first place.

