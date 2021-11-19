State Rep. LaShawn Ford: ‘Had Rittenhouse not been there, none of this would have ever happened’

State Representative LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) joins Anna to talk about why he believes it’s time to revisit the issue of capital punishment for those who murder minors. Rep. Ford also offers his reaction to Kyle Rittenhouse being acquitted of all charges in the 2020 shootings in Kenosha. Rep. Ford agrees that Rittenhouse probably should have been found not guilty, but questions what he was doing in Kenosha in the first place.
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter