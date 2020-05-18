Sports journalist J.A. Adande on ‘The Last Dance’: “They were able to get so much emotion out of Michael and they did such a good job of eliciting strong responses from him in the interviews”

J.A. Adande, Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University’s Medill School, joins Anna to recap the final two episodes of “The Last Dance,” and to talk about how sports are going to look in the months ahead.
Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)