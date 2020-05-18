Listen Now
Sports journalist J.A. Adande on ‘The Last Dance’: “They were able to get so much emotion out of Michael and they did such a good job of eliciting strong responses from him in the interviews”

Anna Davlantes
SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: Dennis Rodman (L) of the Chicago Bulls gets beer and champagne poured on his head by teammate Michael Jordan (R) and others 14 June after winning game six of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The Bulls won the game 87-86 to take their sixth NBA Championship. AFP PHOTO/Mike NELSON (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

J.A. Adande, Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University’s Medill School, joins Anna to recap the final two episodes of “The Last Dance,” and to talk about how sports are going to look in the months ahead.

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
