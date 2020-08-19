Karen Conti joins Anna Davlantes to discuss the legalities behind students signing COVID-19 waivers..and whether or not students should be singing it. So far, Illinois Institute of Technology, Northwestern, St. Xavier and Illinois State University are already sending out documents to students and staff. The waiver states that students and staff understand the risk of catching COVID-19 on campuses. Conti also discusses Special Prosecutor Dan Webb case on Kim Foxx.
Some Illinois colleges are asking students to sign COVID waivers
by: jraineswgnamPosted: / Updated:
Business News
Political News
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Odd News
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.