Some Illinois colleges are asking students to sign COVID waivers

FILE – In this May 4, 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, receives an injection. The first of four experimental COVID-19 vaccines being tested by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech showed encouraging results in very early testing of 45 people, the companies said Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

Karen Conti joins Anna Davlantes to discuss the legalities behind students signing COVID-19 waivers..and whether or not students should be singing it. So far, Illinois Institute of Technology, Northwestern, St. Xavier and Illinois State University are already sending out documents to students and staff. The waiver states that students and staff understand the risk of catching COVID-19 on campuses. Conti also discusses Special Prosecutor Dan Webb case on Kim Foxx.

