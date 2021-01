LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 14: Members of the Nevada National Guard stand by a sign directing people on the first day of Clark County’s pilot COVID-19 vaccination program at Cashman Center on January 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The county hopes to start by giving about 1,000 doses of the vaccine a day to public safety and critical infrastructure workers during the trial run and eventually open it up to the public, providing 2,000-2,5000 vaccinations daily. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dr. Steve Salzman joins Anna to talk about the vaccine rollout in the health care industry, if you still need to wear a mask after you have been vaccinated, the differences between the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and if you need to go off your regular medicine before you take the vaccine.