Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Should you be wearing two masks to protect yourself from COVID-19?

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Travelers wearing face masks push luggage carts on the arrivals level outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid increased Covid-19 travel restrictions on January 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – President Joe Biden will re-impose a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to to answer a variety of questions surrounding COVID-19 including if there is a need to wear a double mask, what we know about the new COVID variants, if the current vaccines are effective against the new COVID variants and if we expect to see an improvement with the vaccine rollout.

Anna Davlantes
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
