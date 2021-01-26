Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to to answer a variety of questions surrounding COVID-19 including if there is a need to wear a double mask, what we know about the new COVID variants, if the current vaccines are effective against the new COVID variants and if we expect to see an improvement with the vaccine rollout.
Should you be wearing two masks to protect yourself from COVID-19?
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.