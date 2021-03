BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 28: One of the students in conversation with her tutor in the model making department department seen here in a woodwork room at the Beuth technical college on October 28, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)

Jon Hansen, host of The Jam on WCIU and WGN regular, joins Anna to weigh in on the debate over paid vs. unpaid internships. Do unpaid internships offer value? Should they be banned? Are they even legal? Attorney Karen Conti breaks down the details of the legality of unpaid internships. And we take your calls. Did an unpaid internship benefit you in your career?