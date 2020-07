American actors Byron Cherry (as Coy Duke) and Christopher Mayer (as Vance Duke) sit in the windows of the ‘General Lee,’ the famous orange Dodge Charger from the television series ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’ August 1982. Cherry and Mayer were hired for the 1982-1983 season to replace Tom Wopat and John Schneider who walked off the show due to contract disputes. Wopat and Schneider returned the next season. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)