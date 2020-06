A sign is displayed at John Wayne Airport, located in Orange County, on June 28, 2020 in Santa Ana, California. Orange County Democrats are calling for the name of the airport to be changed due to the deceased actor’s history of ‘racist and bigoted statements’. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Democratic Party of Orange County is calling for the John Wayne Airport to be renamed because of Wayne’s use of racist comments in his past. What do you think? Should the airport be renamed? Jon Hansen, in for Anna Davlantes, takes your calls.

