Should teachers get priority for COVID-19 vaccines?

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

TOPSHOT – Heather Lieberman (L), 28, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Yaquelin De La Cruz at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on August 13, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Illinois Federation of Teachers president Dan Montgomery joins Anna to talk about COVID-19 vaccine prioritization and why he believes teachers should be given some level of vaccine priority moving forward.

Anna Davlantes
