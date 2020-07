COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 1: Powwow attendee Sonny Hensley holds an anti-mascot button to protest using Indians as mascots for sports teams at the 10th Annual New Years Eve Sobriety Powwow January 1, 2003 in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio Center for Native American Affairs sponsored the event, attracting people from several U.S. states as well as Canada. (Photo by Mike Simons/Getty Images)