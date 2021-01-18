Should prisoners move ahead of adults with high-risk medical conditions in the vaccination line?

The words “help we matter 2” are seen written in a window at the Cook County Department of Corrections (CCDOC), housing one of the nation’s largest jails, in Chicago, Illinois, on April 9, 2020. – The jail has seen a rise in coronavirus cases after two inmates tested positive on March 23. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office reported that as of 5pm on April 9, 2020, 276 inmates and 172 Sheriff’s Office staff had tested positive for the virus. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)