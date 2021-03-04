Sen. Dick Durbin: ‘The stimulus bill helps a lot of businesses, a lot of families, a lot of teachers, and it is what we need to put this behind us’

Chairman Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL, listens as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th insurrection, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 2, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joins Anna to talk about the status of the next COVID-19 relief package, what is actually in the bill being proposed, what we learned from FBI Director Wray testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the January 6th insurrection, and how long U.S. Attorney John Lausch will be staying on the job.