U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joins Anna to talk about the status of the next COVID-19 relief package, what is actually in the bill being proposed, what we learned from FBI Director Wray testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the January 6th insurrection, and how long U.S. Attorney John Lausch will be staying on the job.
Sen. Dick Durbin: ‘The stimulus bill helps a lot of businesses, a lot of families, a lot of teachers, and it is what we need to put this behind us’
