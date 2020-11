THE 2019 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE – The world’s best athletes and biggest stars will join host Tracy Morgan for “The 2019 ESPYS presented by Capital One.” The star-studded evening celebrates the best moments from the year in sports and will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Image Group LA via Getty Images) ISRAEL DEL TORO

It’s Veterans Day so Anna honors all of our great veterans including Retired Senior Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro who talks about his service and how he has dedicated his life to making sure veterans are being taken care of. Anna also speaks with Doug Meffley, Co-Director of Honor Flight Chicago, about how they have pivoted amid COVID and continue to honor the brave men and women who have served in the military.