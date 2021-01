WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) (C) speaks to members of the media as other female Democratic House members look on outside a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting September 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee met to discuss and later vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court prior to the nomination proceeding to a vote in the full U.S. Senate. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)