Rep. Ann Williams is leading the charge to make Illinois the best state in the nation for the use and manufacturing of electric vehicles

State Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago) joins Anna to explain why the state of Illinois is ramping of its efforts to get more electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Rep. Williams tells us what we need to know about electric vehicle incentives, the goal of getting Illinois to be the best state in the U.S for manufacturing and use of electric vehicles, what will happen to old car batteries, and how technology will allow the state to advance the manufacturing process.
