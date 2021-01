Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-IL, questions witnesses during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 16, 2020. (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL 16) joins guest host Jane Clauss and WGN News Director Ryan Burrow to talk about why he thinks its time to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office after the unrest in Washington D.C. yesterday.