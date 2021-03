UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Royal watcher Fred Weintraub joins Anna to talk about Prince Harry’s new job working at BetterUp Inc., a San Francisco-based company, which offers professional and mental health coaching.

