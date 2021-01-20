Did you miss any of the coverage of the inauguration of President Joe Biden? If so, Anna has you covered. Listen as we provide expert guest analysis from journalist and strategic communications advisor Michael Golden, political speechwriter and Senior Lecturer at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, Jason DeSanto, political analyst Thom Serafin, WGN News Director Ryan Burrow, NewsNation’s national political correspondend Dean Reynolds, NewsNation’s Washington D.C. correspondent Joe Khalil, WGN-TV reporter Erik Runge and author and political commentator Laura Schwartz.
President Joe Biden calls for unity in his inaugural address
