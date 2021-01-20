President Joe Biden calls for unity in his inaugural address

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

US President-elect Joe Biden and incoming US First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the inauguration of Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Did you miss any of the coverage of the inauguration of President Joe Biden? If so, Anna has you covered. Listen as we provide expert guest analysis from journalist and strategic communications advisor Michael Golden, political speechwriter and Senior Lecturer at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, Jason DeSanto, political analyst Thom Serafin, WGN News Director Ryan Burrow, NewsNation’s national political correspondend Dean Reynolds, NewsNation’s Washington D.C. correspondent Joe Khalil, WGN-TV reporter Erik Runge and author and political commentator Laura Schwartz.

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
