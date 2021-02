FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2004 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., right, and then, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, appear in the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. State Rep. Madigan, a Chicago Democrat who virtually set Illinois’ political agenda as House speaker before he was ousted last month, announced Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 that he is resigning his seat in the Legislature. Madigan once spoke disparagingly of then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, then sponsored legislation to erect Obama’s presidential library in Chicago. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)