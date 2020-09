Chicago Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Chicago, Illinois, on July 21, 2020. – A shootout outside a funeral left 14 people wounded July 21 in Chicago, as President Donald Trump threatens to send federal agents to a handful of US cities led by Democratic mayors. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pastor Donovan Price joins guest host Dane Neal to talk about Chicago’s weekend violence, how kids are impacted by violence in their neighborhoods and how religious leaders are working to combat Chicago’s violence. You can learn more about Pastor Price and his work here.