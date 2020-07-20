Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Parkview Christian Academy school board president Jed Davis explains why they are defying face covering guidelines: ‘We are not anti-mask, we are simply saying that that decision should be in the hands of parents’

Anna Davlantes
In this Monday, March 23, 2020, photo, cotton masks to be given to caregivers battling the coronavirus outbreak are stacked on a table at the North Sails shop in Freeport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Jed Davis, school board president for Parkview Christian Academy, joins Anna to talk about Governor Pritzker filing a lawsuit against the school for defying face covering guidelines released by the Illinois State Board of Education amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

