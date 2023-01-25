Matt Freund, the Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Calamos Investments, joins Anna Davlantes to explain why 2023 is a good time to invest, even though the Federal Reserve and the market are at a standoff on rate hikes.
On The Rise with Calamos Investments – Financial Insights: What is the ‘not yet’ market?
by: Brian Althimer
On the Rise with Calamos Investments
On the Rise with Calamos Investments is a series of informative conversations capitalizing on the expertise of John Koudounis and the wide range of investment specialists at Calamos. Click for more.