Video: On the Rise with Calamos Investments: The importance of staying in the market

On the Rise with Calamos Investments

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the debut segment of On the Rise with Calamos Investments, WGN Radio’s Anna Davlantes and Calamos CEO John Koudounis discuss their rise from humble beginnings to a global investment firm. Listen in while John introduces us to the company’s founder, John Calamos, the firm’s investment philosophy, their new satellite office in Fulton Market, and partnership with the Chicago Bulls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

On the Rise with Calamos Investments
Calamos

On the Rise with Calamos Investments is a series of informative conversations capitalizing on the expertise of John Koudounis and the wide range of investment specialists at Calamos. Click for more.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories