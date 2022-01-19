Video: On the Rise with Calamos Investments: Alternative investments, tech stocks and more

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis officers headed to a federal trial on civil rights charges this week in the death of George Floyd aren’t as familiar to most people as Derek Chauvin,a fellow officer who was convicted of murder last spring.

Thomas Lane and J. Kueng were the first officers to respond to a report that Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, and they helped Chauvin restrain Floyd. Tou Thao, the second-most senior officer on the scene after Chauvin, held back a group of bystanders shouting at the officers to get off Floyd.