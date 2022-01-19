Video: On the Rise with Calamos Investments: Alternative investments, tech stocks and more

Dan Dufresne, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Calamos Investments, joins WGN Radio’s Investigative Correspondent Anna Davlantes to talk about his journey back into the investment world with Calamos after retiring at a young age, the ongoing fears over inflation, alternative investments and why the everyday person should invest, and how tech stocks are affecting the stock market.
