John Koudounis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna Davlantes in for John Williams to set table with assessment of current financial markets and economy. Listen in while John shares some insight on inflation and his thoughts on how the Federal Reserve will handle the changes. John and Anna also talk more in depth about opening our reserves and selling them to Russia and what that means for our markets.

