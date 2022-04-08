Bill Takahashi is the Senior Vice President, Head of Human Resources for Calamos Investments. He joined Anna Davlantes, filling in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss work and life balance, face to face contact, and how people are able to go back to the workplace in a post pandemic world.
VIDEO: Financial Insights – Are workers going back to the office?
by: Ashley Bihun
