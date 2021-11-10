On the Rise with Calamos Investments: Why investors should not panic about inflation

John Calamos, Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna to talk about his early life and what set him on his career path, how his military service helped him with his work in the financial world, how and when he became curious about the stock market, the importance of building a solid team, his commitment to the city of Chicago, the philosophy and foundation of Calamos Investments, and what he thinks about soaring inflation.
On the Rise with Calamos Investments
On the Rise with Calamos Investments is a series of informative conversations capitalizing on the expertise of John Koudounis and the wide range of investment specialists at Calamos.
