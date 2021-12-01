On the Rise with Calamos Investments: The uncertainty of the omicron variant is impacting the stock market

John Koudounis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna to talk about the stock market reaction to the omicron variant being discovered in California, President Biden nominating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for another term, the continued fear and uncertainty in the stock market, Chairman Powell saying the Fed could speed up bond tapering, and how supply chain issues are still impacting the economy.
