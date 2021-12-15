On the Rise with Calamos Investments: How the omicron variant is impacting the stock market

John Calamos, Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna to talk about what he tells clients to expect in 2022, what Fed Chairman Powell announced today about interest rates, the volatility of the stock market, the ongoing fears over inflation, the chances for more economic growth in the future, and how the omicron variant is breathing some uncertainty into the stock market.
On the Rise with Calamos Investments
On the Rise with Calamos Investments is a series of informative conversations capitalizing on the expertise of John Koudounis and the wide range of investment specialists at Calamos. Click for more.
