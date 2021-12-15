On the Rise with Calamos Investments: How the omicron variant is impacting the stock market

On the Rise with Calamos Investments
Posted: / Updated:

John Calamos and Anna Davlantes at WGN Radio, 12/15/21 (WGN Radio / Karen Moss)

John Calamos, Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer, Calamos Investments, joins Anna to talk about what he tells clients to expect in 2022, what Fed Chairman Powell announced today about interest rates, the volatility of the stock market, the ongoing fears over inflation, the chances for more economic growth in the future, and how the omicron variant is breathing some uncertainty into the stock market.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

On the Rise with Calamos Investments
Calamos

On the Rise with Calamos Investments is a series of informative conversations capitalizing on the expertise of John Koudounis and the wide range of investment specialists at Calamos. Click for more.