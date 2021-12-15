On the Rise with Calamos Investments: How the omicron variant is impacting the stock market

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden unveiled two more ambassador nomineesWednesday, but the White House and Democrats warned that maneuvering by some Senate Republicans to block all but a small fraction of diplomatic and other national security appointees is doing serious harm to U.S. efforts around the globe.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has threatened to keep lawmakers who are eager to get home for Christmas at work in Washington into next week if progress isn't made on the backlog of more than 70 ambassadorial nominees awaiting votes.